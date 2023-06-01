Chennai Metro ridership rose by 5.82 lakh in May

CHENNAI: Passenger ridership in Chennai Metro rail rose by 5.82 lakh for the month of May in comparison to April.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded 72.68 lakh passenger footfall in May, while the record in April was at 66.85 lakh.

According to a CMRL press note, in May, a total of 26.76 lakh passengers have utilised the QR code ticketing system, 42.18 lakh passengers used the travel card ticketing system, 3.61 lakh passengers used the token system, 6,218 passengers used the group ticketing system and 5,138 passengers used National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) also known as Singara Chennai card.

Additionally, on May 24, Metro Rail recorded the highest passenger flow for the month, with 2.64 lakh commuters. To attract more ridership, the CMRL has also been offering a 20 percent discount on metro travel cards and mobile QR code ticketing (single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes).

Meanwhile, to meet the parking demands of passengers, the CMRL opened a new parking lot at Nanganallur Road metro station, where about 1,000 two-wheelers and 60 four-wheelers can be accommodated.

Though this parking service was free from April 28 till May 31, it will be chargeable for users starting June 1. Payments can be made either with travel cards or through digital modes.