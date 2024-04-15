Chennai Metro Rail's WhatsApp ticketing chatbot experiences glitch again

CHENNAI: Yet again, causing difficulty for the passengers of Chennai Metro Rail, the WhatsApp ticketing chatbot suffered technical glitch on Monday morning.

During the maintenance time, the passengers were instructed to use through other online modes like the mobile app, Paytm, Phone pe, Singara Chennai card and travel cards.

Meanwhile, after the maintenance the customer was directed to use WhatsApp chatbot 8300086000.

Also, customers have alleged that this is the second time in a month that such a technical glitch has been reported by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

"Though there are several other options to get a ticket to travel in the Metro Rail, the WhatsApp online ticketing chatbot is easier, considering I can procure the ticket from my residence itself. Hence, CMRL should proactively work on preventing such issues, "said a regular commuter.

Meanwhile, another commuter noted that most of the time there is no response from the WhatsApp interactive ticketing service, forcing customers to resort to other means.