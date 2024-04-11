Chennai Metro Rail work: MTC diverts buses plying via Royapettah, Mandaveli

CHENNAI: Due to ongoing Chennai Metro Rail phase 2 works at Mandaveli, Thirumayilai, and RK Salai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses plying via to Adyar Music College are diverted and also provided bus stops for the convenience of the commuters.

MTC bus route No. 21, 21C, 1, A1, 1C, and 1D used to run from Royapettah police station to Adyar Music College, operating via PF Office, Ajantha, Thiruvalluvar statue, Luz Corner Mylapore Tank, Mandaveli Post Office, Mandaveli bus stand, Rani Meiyamai School, and Adyar Music College.

Due to ongoing Metro Rail work, these MTC buses are now diverted from Royapettah police station to Adyar Music College via Ajantha, Jambulingam Street, VM Street, Thiruvalluvar Statue, Luz Corner, Nageshwara Rao Park, St Mary's Road, Mandaveli railway station, Amma Unavagam, Rani Meiyamai School, and Adyar Music College.

MTC has provided bus stops for the diverted routes at Ajantha, VM Street, Thiruvalluvar Statue, Luz Corner, Nageshwara Rao Park, St Mary's Road, Mandaveli Railway Station, Amma Unavagam, Rani Meiyamai School, and Adyar Music College for the convenience of the public.

Similarly, for buses going from Adyar Music College to Royapettah, the diverted route is via Narayanaswamy Thottam, Rani Meiyamai School, Devanathan Street, Mandaveli Market, Sai Baba Temple, Nageshwara Rao Park, Vivekananda College, Thiruvalluvar Statue, AVM Kalyana Mandapam, Woodlands Hotel, Music Academy, Gowdia Mutt Road, and Royapettah police station.

The corporation has provided bus stops for this diverted route at Narayanaswamy Thottam, Rani Meiyamai School, Devanathan Street, Mandaveli Market, Sai Baba Temple, Nageshwara Rao Park, Vivekananda College, Thiruvalluvar Statue, AVM Kalyana Mandapam, Woodlands Hotel, Music Academy, Gowdia Mutt Road, and Royapettah police station for the benefit of the commuters.