Chennai metro rail witnessed huge ridership in September with over 84 lakh passengers

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro ridership recorded 84,37,182 passengers in September, according to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The highest flow of passengers was on September 15 with 3,37,586 passengers, and the average number of passengers was 2,81,239.



In 2023, until the month of September, 6,66,17,247 people travelled by metro. The highest number of passengers was in the month of August with 85,89,977 people, and the lowest number was in the month of February with 63,69,282 people.

In the month of September, 32,54,175 people used the QR Code ticketing system (online QR-1,95,222, static QR-90,786, paper QR-24,96,130, Paytm-2,87,083, WhatsApp-1,84,954), 43,63,739 passengers used the travel card ticketing system, 2,68,579 passengers used the token system, 6,986 passengers used the group ticketing system, and 5,43,703 passengers used the NCMC Singara Chennai Card.

CMRL offers a 20% discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing (single, return, group tickets, QR Trip passes, Whatsapp, and Paytm). Passengers can now also book their tickets through the CMRL WhatsApp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm.