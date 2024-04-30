Begin typing your search...

Chennai Metro Train services will be operated according to the Saturday timetable (05:00 hrs – 23:00hrs).

Chennai Metro Rail to operate on May 1 according to Saturday’s timetable: Check here
Chennai Metro Train

CHENNAI: On account of the public holiday declared for International Worker’s Day on May 1, Chennai Metro Train services will be operated according to the Saturday timetable (05:00 hrs – 23:00hrs) as follows:

08:00hrs – 11:00hrs & 17:00hrs-20:00hrs - Metro trains will be available every 6 mins.

05:00-08:00hrs, 11:00-17:00hrs & 20:00-22:00hrs - Metro trains will be available every 7 mins.

22:00hrs – 23:00hrs: Metro trains will be available every 15 mins

