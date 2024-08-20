Chennai Metro Rail to operate driverless trains soon; check details 

CHENNAI: The Metro trains in Chennai will soon be operated driverless on the Phase 2 Metro Rail corridor.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 62 driverless metro trains are currently under production in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and have been progressing at full scale.

Talking about this, Metro Railway officials said that the first driverless train with three cars will be delivered to the Poonamallee workshop, and later be handed over to Metro Rail Corporation in September.

It will begin operation on the elevated track between Poonamalle and Kodambakkam Power House on the fourth corridor, according to reports.

The train will feature fully air-conditioned compartments, with designated spaces for women and people with disabilities.

It will operate at a speed of 80 km/h and can accommodate up to 1,000 passengers.

The driverless metro trains will also be equipped with the latest advanced control systems for the tracks in which they operate.

The facility to charge the mobile phones and laptop is also said to be available to the commuters.

The test run of the trains is planned end of this year.