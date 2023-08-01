Chennai metro rail ridership rises by 7.93 lakh in July

CHENNAI: The Chennai metro rail ridership rose by 7.93 lakh in July month, compared to June.

For the month of July, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a passenger ridership of 82.53 lakh. While the ridership for June was at 74.06 lakh.

Meanwhile, the highest single day passenger ridership was recorded on July 28 with as many as 3.08 lakh footfall.

Subsequently in July, a total of 29.10 lakh passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system, 48.85 lakh passengers used travel card ticketing system, 2.97 lakh passengers used token system, 5,382 passengers used group ticketing system and 1.54 lakh passengers have used National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)/Singara Chennai Card.

As per CMRL data on monthly ridership, the footfall that began with 66.07 lakh passengers in January, grew steadily with each passing month.

The ridership for April was at 66.85 lakh, 72.68 lakh for May, 74.06 lakh for June and for the current month at 82.53 lakh.

Overall the total ridership since Jan 2023 till July 31 has been at 4.95 crore.

As a way to boost footfall, CMRL offers a 20 percent discount on metro travel cards and mobile QR code ticketing (single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes). Additionally, passengers can also book their tickets through the CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000), stated the press note.