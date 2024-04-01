Chennai Metro Rail records 86.82L passengers footfall in March

CHENNAI: In the month of March, 86.82 lakh passengers travelled in the Chennai Metro Rail.

The additional footfall recorded this month is 67,449, slightly higher compared to last month.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in January, 84.63 passengers and in February 86.15 lakh passengers have travelled in the Metro trains.

Though the numbers from January to February is a major leap, the numbers this month too have seen a slight surge.

Interestingly, on March 4, about 3.34 lakh passengers utilised the Metro transit, recording the highest passenger flow for the month.

In case of using different ticketing methods, the highest passengers of 37.64 lakh used travel cards, followed by 13. 95 lakh passengers opted for the Singara Chennai card, 2.05 lakh passengers used online QR, 2.47 lakh used static QR, 20.05 lakh used paper QR and 4 lakh used Paytm facility.

Additionally, 3.81 lakh passengers used Whatsapp booking app, 2.12 lakh used PhonePe, 7,953 passengers used Open Network for Digital Commerce ( ONDC), 54, 849 passengers used the token system and 5,512 used group ticketing.

Also, to encourage passengers, CMRL had been offering a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing - Single, Return, Group Tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe). Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm also.