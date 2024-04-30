Chennai Metro Rail Limited revises parking lot charges effective May 1

CHENNAI: Prioritising Metro Rail commuters with sufficient space for parking vehicles at parking lots of Metro stations, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has revised the tariff effective May 1.

As per CMRL press note, the monthly pass provision has been extended only for Metro Rail commuters (who make minimum 15 rides in last 30 days) at parking lots of six stations such as; Wimco Nagar Depot Metro, Sri Thiyagaraya College Metro, Nehru Park Metro, Koyambedu Metro, Ashok Nagar Metro and Alandur Metro stations.

On the other hand, the monthly pass provision has been suspended due to lack of parking space at four stations which are; New Washermenpet Metro, Nandanam Metro, Egmore Metro and Shenoy Nagar Metro stations.

Further, catering to the increase in demand of non-commuters, hourly parking tariff of non-commuters has been increased at 18 stations such as;

Thiruvotriyur Metro, Thiruvotiyur Theradi Metro, Kaladipet Metro, High Court Metro, Washermenpet Metro, Government Estate Metro, LIC Metro, Guindy Metro, Nanganallur Road Metro, Meenambakkam Metro, Thirumangalam Metro, Airport Metro, Mannadi Metro, New Washermenpet Metro, Nandanam Metro, Egmore Metro, Ashok Nagar Metro and Alandur Metro stations.

Additionally, at Arumbakkm Metro and St Thomas Mount Metro, the monthly pass tariff has been increased for non-commuters (with no metro travel or less than 15 riders in the last 30 days).

Remaining other stations have no change in parking Tariff. However, commuters can visit https://chennaimetrorail.org/parking-tariff/ for further details.

Meanwhile, in connection with International Workers Day on Wednesday, the Metro train services will operate as per Saturday schedule.

In the regular service hours of 5am to 11pm, Metro trains will be available every six minutes from 8am to 11am and from 5pm to 8pm. And, the trains will be available every seven minutes from 5am to 8am, 11am to 5pm and 8pm to 10pm. Lastly, every 15 minutes between 10pm to 11pm.