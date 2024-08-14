Chennai Metro Rail introduces non-KYC NCMC card dispensers at 13 stations

CHENNAI: For the convenience of commuters, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday launched an instant 'Ongo Ride' National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) dispensers at 13 stations.

This initiative aims to provide Chennai residents with a hassle-free and speedy ticketing option.

For this initiative, CMRL has collaborated with Ongo, a digital payment platform of AGS Transact technologies for launching the instant Ongo ride NCMC card dispensers.

As per the CMRL press note, the newly introduced Ongo Ride NCMC cards can be instantly purchased from the dispensers located at Nandanam, Koyambedu, Guindy, Thousand Lights, Government Estate, Egmore, Central, Thirumangalam, High Court, Kaladipet, Alandur, Vadapalani, and Airport Metro stations.

A unique feature of this card is that it does not require full KYC verification, making it readily accessible to commuters.

The card issuance process is that, commuters can select their desired card, make the payment via UPI, and instantly collect the card.

"Each Ongo Ride card comes preloaded with Rs 50 and can be easily topped up through the Ongo mobile app or at any CMRL ticket counter.

"With the addition of instant NCMC card dispensers, CMRL aims to provide a seamless travel experience. On August 12 a total of 3.36 lakh NCMC cards were issued by CMRL," the press note said.