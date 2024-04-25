Chennai Metro Rail construction works to disrupt water supply in parts of zone 7,8

CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing construction work of replacement work of the drinking water main pipe at Mount Poonamallee High Road at the Porur junction on behalf of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the water supply will be obstructed in parts of Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones on until Saturday evening 9 pm.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board informed that certain localities in Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam will have disruption in the water supply due to the construction work.

The public is advised to store adequate drinking water as a precaution.

In order to receive drinking water through trucks, the request can be raised at the website- https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/.

People living in the areas without water connection and drinking water trucks, can contact the 044-4567 4567 for supply.