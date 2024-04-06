Chennai Metro Rail bags India's best Metro Rail network award by CIDC

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been awarded the Construction Industry Development Council's (CIDC) Vishwakarma Awards 2024 in multiple categories, including award for the category India's best Metro Rail network.

The categories that CMRL has been awarded are; India's best Metro Rail Network - in recognition of CMRL's significant impact on urban transportation infrastructure, playing a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity and mobility for citizens across the nation.

CMRL also bagged an award for best construction projects - in recognition of CMRL's expertise in project execution, highlighting its ability to deliver high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of modern society.

And, subsequently under the category; construction health, safety and environment - in recognition of CMRL ensuring the well-being of its workforce and preserving the environment showcases its dedication to sustainable practices and responsible corporate citizenship, it received an award.

"CMRL's contractors, including L-amp;T, HCC-KEC, TATA Projects Ltd, ITD Ltd, GC-NKAB, and GC-AEON, have been recognized by CIDC for their commitment to safety and health practices at the Chennai Metro Rail phase II project sites, "stated CMRL press note.

Meanwhile, CIDC, established by the Union government in conjunction with industries, serves as the apex representative organisation actively engaging various constituents of the Indian construction industry.

"They are working towards making the Indian construction industry more professional and competitive and commit to the larger interests of society and the Nation, "added the note.