Chennai Metro Rail awards contract for DPR preparation from Koyambedu to Avadi

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) from Koyambedu to Avadi at the cost of Rs 80.48 lakh.

The contract has been awarded to M/s RITES Limited for the proposed corridor via Padi Pudhu nagar, Ambattur and Thirumullaivoyal. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to M/s RITES Limited on June 11.

As per CMRL press note, the proposed corridor is approximately 16 km long and includes approximately 15 elevated Metro stations.

"The preparation of the DPR for the corridor is being undertaken considering the developments such as Information Technology parks, industrial and thickly populated areas along the corridor, "the statement read.

"The work in the corridor involves more than 30 boreholes for soil investigation and conducting topographical surveys for the entire length. The DPR is likely to be completed in November, "the statement added.

Following an extensive alignment study during the DPR stage, the total number of stations and the details of land requirements will be finalised.

The agreement was signed between MA Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL and T Archunan, Director (Projects), T Livingstone Eliazer, CGM (PP-amp;D) on behalf of CMRL and Sudeep Kumar Gupta, AGM/UE on behalf of M/s RITES Limited.

Subsequently, CMRL on Wednesday signed a contract for the preparation of DPR for property development for integrated land parcels at Metro station entry/exit in corridors -3 and 5 of CMRL phase II.

The Contract has been awarded to M/s SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited for a value of Rs 57.00 lakhs. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on June 18.

Further, CMRL noted that it has planned for non-fare revenue generation along with fare revenue.

At many Metro station locations, areas are identified with potential for development of commercial spaces.

"One of the tenders for property development near Metro stations are at Madhavaram Milk Colony, Venugopal Nagar, Shasthri Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar Ayanavaram, Otteri, Perambur barracks, Purasaiwakkam, Chetpet, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, RK Salai, Thirumayilai and Adyar Bus Depot has been awarded for the preparation of DPR," the statement added.

CMRL is planning many such DPRs to study feasibility to increase non-fare box revenue.

The particular contract was signed between MA Siddique, MD, CMRL and T Archunan, Director (Projects) and Sudipta Mitra, associate vice president, M/s Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited. Rekha Prakash, CGM (P&D) and other officials from CMRL and consultants were also present.