Chennai Metro Rail average daily ridership spikes to 3L passengers per day; 95.35L travelled in July

CHENNAI: The average daily ridership of the Chennai Metro Rail has risen by three lakh passengers per day after the July month ridership rose by 11 lakh compared to June month.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), as many as 95.35 lakh passengers travelled in the Metro trains in July. The passenger flow has increased by 11.01 lakh more in July than in the month of June.

"This is the highest number of passengers recorded since the commencement of Metro Train services," the press note stated.

The ridership in January was at 84,63 lakh, followed by 86,15 lakh in February, 86,82 lakh in March, 80,87 lakh in April, 84.21 lakh passengers in June, 84.33 lakh passengers in June.

The press note further stated that on July 12 recorded the highest passenger flow for July, with 3.50 lakh passengers.

The total number of passengers travelled through Singara Chennai card are 19.96 lakh, 35.31 lakh passengers travelled through travel card, 1.83 lakh passengers through online QR, 2.77 lakh passengers through static QR, 22.09 lakh passengers through paper QR.