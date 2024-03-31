Chennai Metro passengers anxious of ‘screeching’ noises during travel

CHENNAI: Several Chennai Metro Rail passengers are anxious about the regular screeching noises during travel.

Besides this, passengers have also reported about grumbling noises, creating panic and tension during several instances.

Many regular Metro Rail passengers have complained about the screeching noises and subsequently a grumbling noise even during short travel.

This has particularly created panic among passengers after the luggage rack made of toughened glass broke a few weeks ago.

This breakage caused minor injuries to four passengers.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a regular Metro passenger said, "I was recently travelling from Nandanam Metro station to Central station. During this trip, a strong screeching noise and subsequently, rumbling noise was heard for a few seconds."

"With Metro Rail seeing a surge in footfall, such concerns should be addressed by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), "added the passenger.

Meanwhile, another regular passenger and transit enthusiast noted that such noises are likely to arise due to friction between the train and track and, noted that it can be addressed with better maintenance.

"The screeching noise called a rail squeal is an occurrence of train and track coming in contact during sharp curves. But, to avoid panic among passengers, CMRL should address such trivial concerns at the earliest, "the passenger added.