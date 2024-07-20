Chennai Mayor Priya condemns LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami for speech against CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya condemned the opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for his recent speech against CM Stalin for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

According to reports, she also said that EPS does not have the generosity to appreciate the efforts taken by chief minister M K Stalin in improving the schemes in the state.

A few days ago, CM Stalin had visited the 'Amma Unavagam' in Teynampet and taken stock of the operations there. After the inspection, he alloted Rs 21 crores to improve the facilities across all the amma unavagam outlets. However, opposition leader Edapadi Palanisamy had called the entire event an "orchestrated drama" by Stalin

Following this, taking to X to express her views on the issue, mayor Priya said that the Edapadi Palaniswami did not have the generosity to appreciate the efforts taken by the CM to improve a scheme that was started by ADMK like the amma unavagam. Calling M K Stalin a leader of the masses who did not practice bias, mayor Priya pointed out that several schemes that were the brainchild of DMK was quashed when AIADMK was in power.

According to a Daily Thanthi TV report, Mayor Priya said, "People know exactly how many DMK-started projects were dropped by AIADMK specifically when they were in power."

She also added, "Shamelessly, without even thinking about the things they did, being powerless and in jealousy, the opposition leader is lamenting things randomly."