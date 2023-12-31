Chennai Marathon official T-shirt unveiled

CHENNAI: The Chennai Runners, a not-for-profit organisation run by passionate runner-volunteers since 2006, and Freshworks Inc, the global software as a service company from Chennai, launched the official T-shirt, medals for the participants and an event magazine.

Shankar Jiwal, DGP Tamil Nadu, launched the official T-shirt, J Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation launched the medals and Mohan Venkatesan, Sr Vice President and Head Tamil Nadu, Sundaram Finance Ltd launched the magazine.

Present at the occasion were VP Senthilkumar, Race Director, and Dr Lakshmi Sundar, President, Chennai Runners. The second-largest marathon in India will comprise four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) — the flagship race of the event.