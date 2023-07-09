Chennai Manipuri Community appeals for peace in Manipur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Manipuri Community conducted a sit-in demonstration for peace and harmony to raise awareness about the ongoing civil war in Manipur.

The community demands the cessation of the war and works towards restoring peace in the State. The members of various communities from Manipur gathered at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Sunday. They stressed on the immediate intervention to solve the ongoing issue.

June Neelu, a singer from Manipur said that the conflicts have had a significant impact on the lives of the people. "It is our responsibility to restore peace by raising awareness about the issue and raising our voices to appeal for peace. We have witnessed the consequences of violence and hatred and it is important that we speak against it and promote reconciliation. The crisis in Manipur needs attention from the leaders because we have already seen loss of lives, internet ban, physical and mental trauma to children and houses being burnt down. Any sort of help would be appreciated from the concerned authorities, at this time, " she said.

Children have been missing out on education for about two months now and the ones who have visited Manipur felt traumatised because of the ongoing violence, panic and sound of gun shots. A 13-year-old from Manipur, Jessica Samandran has been born and brought up in Chennai but the impact of the civil war has affected the lives of her friends and loved ones. "People are losing their loved ones, families and homes due to this. From the past two months, the students have not been able to attend the schools. These schools were being used as shelter camps and after the schools start, these people will have no place to live. The students are missing out on education and being a student, I request the State had Union Government to bring a solution to the State."

Despite coming from various different communities, the people of Manipur stress to keep the differences aside and come together for peace and harmony of the State.

Rocky Devi, one of the peace ambassadors from the community says that it is high time we aim at conciliation and work towards peaceful resolution by setting aside the differences. "Manipur has been suffering for too long and we are pained at the news of violence in the State. Our Prime Minister minister Narendra Modi had recently called Manipur as garland during the G20 summit stating that one can witness a mini India in it. The State has huge potential for various developmental projects and now we seek help to end violence. We appeal to the government to focus on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities in the State, " she said.