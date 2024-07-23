Begin typing your search...

Chennai man throws away Rs 5 lakh diamond necklace in trash bin, sanitation workers come to his rescue

After a thorough search, the necklace was found entangled in a flower garland inside a trash bin in the locality

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 July 2024 1:10 PM GMT
Screengrab from video (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: Sanitation workers in Chennai were in for a surprise when they spotted a diamond necklace worth Rs 5 lakh in the trash on Sunday.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, Devaraj, a resident of Rajamannar Salai, had mistakenly discarded the necklace in a trash bin. The ornament was reportedly a gift from his mother to his daughter for her upcoming wedding.

Upon realizing his mistake, Devaraj promptly contacted the civic authorities.

Urbaser Sumeet, the waste management company contracted by the Chennai Corporation, intiiated a search of nearby waste bins led by . Anthonysamy, a driver with the company, under the supervision of senior waste management officials.

After a thorough search, the necklace was found entangled in a flower garland inside a trash bin in the locality. Devaraj thanked the waste management company for their quick efforts in finding the valuable item.

The Greater Chennai Corporation too shared a video on social media platform X showing Urbaser Sumeet's conservancy workers handing over the necklace to Devaraj and appreciated the team for their work.

