Chennai man throws away Rs 5 lakh diamond necklace in trash bin, sanitation workers come to his rescue

CHENNAI: Sanitation workers in Chennai were in for a surprise when they spotted a diamond necklace worth Rs 5 lakh in the trash on Sunday.



According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, Devaraj, a resident of Rajamannar Salai, had mistakenly discarded the necklace in a trash bin. The ornament was reportedly a gift from his mother to his daughter for her upcoming wedding.

Upon realizing his mistake, Devaraj promptly contacted the civic authorities.

₹5,00,000 worth diamond necklace was recovered from garbage by the conservancy team of Dn137, Zn10.#GCC appreciates @SumeetUrbaser team that helped Mr Devaraj residing in an apartment in RajamannarSalai who accidentally disposed of the necklace that was recovered from the bin. pic.twitter.com/OMR1n2Gujt — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) July 21, 2024

Urbaser Sumeet, the waste management company contracted by the Chennai Corporation, intiiated a search of nearby waste bins led by . Anthonysamy, a driver with the company, under the supervision of senior waste management officials.



After a thorough search, the necklace was found entangled in a flower garland inside a trash bin in the locality. Devaraj thanked the waste management company for their quick efforts in finding the valuable item.

The Greater Chennai Corporation too shared a video on social media platform X showing Urbaser Sumeet's conservancy workers handing over the necklace to Devaraj and appreciated the team for their work.