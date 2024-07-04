Chennai man missing for four years stopped while boarding flight to Thailand in Bangalore airport

CHENNAI: A City man who went missing before the Covid-19 induced national lockdown in March 2020 was detained while he attempted to board a flight to Thailand from Bengaluru airport.

The man's wife had filed a missing complaint with the Thousand Lights Police station after he never returned home from work and perusal of CCTV footage showed him leaving his office and boarding an autorickshaw.

Thousand Lights police had issued a LOC (look out circular) against his name to all Airports in the country.

The man, Mohammad Wajid was living with his family in Triplicane area, police sources said.

On Wednesday, when Wajid was to board a flight to Phuket from Bengaluru, Immigration authorities stopped him from boarding the flight and alerted the Chennai Police.

Wajid was brought to the city and handed over to his family members.

Police said that they will be closing the missing persons case.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Wajid was working in a private firm in Chennai and he also tried to float a company on the side, which incurred huge loss.

Since he was depressed over the financial loss, he cut ties with his family and was lying low in Bengaluru.

"He never reached out to the family in the last four years,” a police officer said.