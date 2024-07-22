Chennai man arrested for threatening businessman at knifepoint over demolition project

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly threatening a businessman with a knife demanding that the latter’s house demolition project be given to him.

The businessman identified as X Michael Shajan (40) is a resident of Udhayasuryan street in Sathuma Nagar, Tiruvottiyur.

Michael was planning to demolish his house and rebuild it and hence had made enquiries with a few contractors regarding it.

On June 27, the accused P Yuvaraj met Michael and demanded that the demolition project be given to him. When Michael expressed apprehension, Yuvaraj took out a knife and threatened to harm him if the project was given to another contractor, police said.

Based on Michael’s complaint, Tiruvottiyur police registered a case and on Sunday arrested the accused, P Yuvaraj of New Washermanpet.

Police said that the accused already has a pending theft case against him at RK Nagar police station.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.