Chennai man admitted to Stanley GH after drug overdose for second time this year

CHENNAI: A man suspected to have overdosed on a prescription drug has been admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai after he developed health complications.



The man, identified as Saddam Hossain, 26, has been working at an automobile shop for the past 10 years. He was at the Naai Quarters Ground in Tiruvottiyur with his friend Madan where he reportedly took the pill, dissolved it in water, and injected himself with it. As he fell unconscious, his friend rushed him to Stanley Hospital.

Police investigation revealed that the accused and Madan used to purchase prescription drugs from a medical shop at Elephant Gate.

Incidentally, Saddam Hossain had earlier been admitted to Stanley Hospital on May 28 this year, following another instance of drug overdose, and got himself discharged without informing the police.

The police have registered a case against the accused and his friend under relevant sections pertaining to drug abuse and are investigating the matter.