Chennai likely to witness cold weather for the next few days

CHENNAI: It's time to wear some warm clothes as Chennaities will experience cold weather due to northerly wind over the sea.

The state is likely to witness mist/haze during the early morning hours for the next few days and the maximum temperature expected to decrease further, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon season is likely to end in the second week of January 2024. The monsoon spells will continue in various parts of the state till the end of the month.

"Due to northerly wind for the past few days, it resulted in a decrease in the minimum temperature in many coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. So, cold weather is witnessed in various places, and is likely to continue during the early morning. The winter season for the state is likely to begin in the next few days. The state will experience the coldest days for two months, " said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Chennai and suburbs recorded 30 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 29 degree Celsius.

The weather department predicted the temperature is likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius for the next two days. The temperatures are likely to decrease further from January.

In addition, under the influence of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal. Some areas in north and south Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain till December 28.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated, "No heavy rain is expected anywhere in Tamil Nadu for a week. For the second consecutive year in a row on Christmas rains would be expected in Chennai (KTCC) and coastal Tamil Nadu. It would be pleasant and enjoyable light to moderate rains."