Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight cancelled due to technical snag

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Kuala Lumpur flight was cancelled on Thursday following a technical snag.



The Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur was scheduled to depart Chennai with 168 passengers on Thursday. The passengers after completing the security checks boarded the flight. When the flight started to move on the runway the pilot noticed a technical snag and stopped the flight on the runway and informed the ATC.

Later the flight was pulled back to the bay and the passengers were offloaded from the flight and made to sit in the waiting hall. Since the fault could not be rectified the passengers were made to stay in the hotels in Chennai and the airline announced that the flight would take off later in the night.