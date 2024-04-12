Chennai hospital holds awareness session on Parkinson's

CHENNAI: An awareness session aimed at educating the public about Parkinson’s disease was conducted at a private hospital in the city. Parkinson’s disease affects millions of people worldwide, with a rising incidence in India. Raising awareness about the disease, including its symptoms, mode of diagnosis and treatment options, is crucial. The awareness session was presented by neurologists from MGM Healthcare.

Dr U Meenakshisundaram, director and senior consultant, department of Neurology at MGM Healthcare, and Dr Sreenivas UM, consultant at the department of Neurology at the hospital, shared insights into the latest advancements in Parkinson’s disease research, treatment options, and strategies for improving the quality of life for patients.

The awareness session also highlighted the importance of early detection, proper medication adherence, and the role of physical therapy and lifestyle modifications in managing the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

“We aim to empower the patients with knowledge and support about Parkinson’s. We believe that together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr Meenakshisundaram.