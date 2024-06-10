Chennai: Heavy traffic chokes GST Road as residents return to city before school reopens

CHENNAI: Traffic choked the GST Road on Sunday as thousands of people were returning to the city, a day before the schools are set to reopen on Monday. Vehicles were moving very slowly from Chengalpattu to Tambaram, as residents were returning from the Southern districts using various modes of transport.

There was bumper-to-bumper traffic in Paranur toll booth, Maduranthagam, Mamandur, Chengalpattu, Singaperumal Koil, Maraimalai Nagar, Guduvanchery, Vandalur, Perungalathur and Tambaram.

Naveen Kumar, who was returning with his family, said, “It took 4 hours for us to reach Vandalur from Chengalpattu. In between, there was rain, which slowed down traffic further. The State government should take steps to control the traffic as this has become a routine nowadays. In many junctions, the traffic is a mess due to lack of police personnel to regulate it.”