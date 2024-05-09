Chennai: Green canopies installed at city signals for motorists' convenience

CHENNAI: To shield motorists from the blazing summer sun, green canopies have been installed at 8 intersections along Chennai city roads.

This initiative aims to alleviate discomfort for drivers while waiting at signals under the scorching sun.

GCC Commissioner Radhakrishnan stated that additional green pavilions will be erected as needed.

Tamil Nadu has been under the influence of summer heat since March. More heat was observed after the start of the peak summer season on May 4.