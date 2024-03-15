Chennai gets projects worth Rs 9,000 cr; half for N Chennai, rest for Adyar restoration

CHENNAI: In a major fillip to North Chennai and to address the pollution in Adyar river, the government on Thursday launched the ambitious Rs 4,181 crore North Chennai Developmental Project and also gave administrative sanction to execute Rs 4,800 crore Adyar River Restoration Project.

For the development plan for North Chennai that Chief Minister MK Stalin launched on Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Metro Water, and School Education, Fisheries and Sports Development departments have been roped in to focus on the integrated development of the area.

These departments have already prepared detailed blueprints for specific infrastructure development projects to be undertaken in the next couple of years.

These include Parrys Corner bus terminal reconstruction at Rs 823 crore, Kodungaiyur biomining at Rs 640 crore, besides low-cost housing, smart classrooms, playgrounds, widened roads, beautification of Tiruvottiyur beach, improvement of Kasimedu fishing harbour among others.

Meanwhile, the project to restore the 44-km-long Adyar river involves formation of special purpose vehicles to rope in public and private firms. The project envisages recycling 100 to 110 million litres of sewage per day and release it into the river bringing new life to the highly polluted waterbody.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena will be chairman of the project and a senior IAS officer will monitor the project. The works include strengthening the banks and set up sewage treatment plants. Parks, gardens, pathways and green space for conservation activities will also be part of the scheme, said an official. The river restoration works would start immediately after the Lok Sabha polls, the official said.