CHENNAI: The Chennai-Germany flight services were cancelled on Thursday following a strike by the airline staff in Germany.

Lufthansa Airlines operates flights between Chennai and Germany every day. The flight would arrive in Chennai at 12.10 am and depart to Frankfurt at 1.50 am and would be houseful every day since the passengers who will be travelling to the USA and Canada will be using the flight service.

On Wednesday the Lufthansa airline staff in Germany protested against the administration for a pay hike and following that, all the flight services were affected. The flight which was scheduled to Chennai was cancelled and the passengers who booked their tickets were informed earlier so most of them did not visit the airport. However, the passengers who were about to travel to the USA and Canada were put to suffer and they planned for an alternative.