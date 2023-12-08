Chennai Formula Street Circuit race deferred indefinitely

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday postponed the Chennai Formula Street Circuit indefinitely owing to the disruption caused by cyclone Michaung.

A release issued by the state government Friday said, "It is hereby reiterated that in view of disruption caused to public life due to the Michaung Cyclone the Chennai Formula Street Circuit stands postponed and no fresh dates have yet been announced."

The race was originally scheduled for December 9 and 10.

However, it was deferred to December 16 and 17 a couple of days ago following the devastation caused by the cyclone.

The state government informed the change of schedule to the Madras High Court, which is hearing a case challenging the very conduct of the race.

A couple of petitioners have sought a ban on the race due to the circuit running close to a critical medical facility and disrupting the vehicular movement in the city. The state government also drew criticism from the Opposition for organizing the race at a cost of Rs 40 crore when the state was going through a financial strain.