Chennai Floods: Udhay kicks off distribution drive of relief materials in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed relief materials for 100 families in Anna Nagar, inaugurating the distribution drive for families affected by flood in Chennai.



The drive, launched in Anna Nagar constituency office, aims to provide materials to 80,000 families.

DMK IT Wing's deputy secretary Karthik Mohan said, "The relief materials, consisting of groceries for 10 days, were sent from Namakkal. The drive would be complete in five days."

He further said that 30 lorries and 20 cleaning equipments were deployed in all the 14 wards of the Anna Nagar constituency.