Chennai Floods: Tamil Nadu Health Dept issues public health advisory

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has issued a health advisory for medical care, hygiene practices, mosquito control, and vaccine, in view of the floods followed by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and the neighbouring districts.

The State Health Department is organising health camps, Besides all the government healthcare facilities, and has urged the public to seek health advice in the health facilities, medical camps, mobile medical, and public health units visiting the areas.

It is important for those injured to have a Tetanus Toxoid Injection at these health units. Bleaching powder for decontamination of the sumps or overhead tanks is also being given in these medical camps.

As there is a high risk of waterborne and vector-borne diseases to surge post floods, people are advised to use safe drinking water and boiled water is preferable.

Food materials soaked in flood water should not be used.

Frequent hand washing with soap and water is a must to prevent infections.

In case of symptoms of fever or diarrhoea, immediate medical help should be sought and in case of more than three cases in a street, the public is requested to inform the nearby public healthcare facilities.

Drinking water with the right chlorine levels should be consumed. In case of broken pipelines, they should be repaired and checked for any leakages.

The sumos and overhead tanks should be cleaned before water is collected for drinking purposes.

The State Health Department has asked the people staying in the temporary shelter to drink only the water provided in the camp and use toilet facilities.

In order to prevent the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases, tyres, broken earthen pots, coconut shells, waste plastic containers and water stagnation in construction sites, etc. should be cleaned.

The advisory stated that all children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years residing in flood-affected areas irrespective of previous immunization status should be given a single dose of Measles Rubella Vaccination.

Care should be taken to maintain a minimum gap of 4 weeks before any other vaccination for the children.