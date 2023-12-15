Chennai Floods: Stalin to begin distributing dole on Sunday

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the distribution of Rs 6,000 aid amount to people affected by cyclone Michaung on Sunday.

The event will happen in Velachery's Ashtalakshmi Nagar.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Rs 6,000 would be provided as compensation for denizens affected by the rain and floods in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. The amount would be given in cash at PDS shops.