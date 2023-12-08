Chennai Floods: Stalin donates a month’s salary for CMPRF; appeals to elected reps

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday donated a month's salary towards the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to support the flood relief works.

In a release issued by the state government, chief minister Stalin said that nearly one crore people were affected by the torrential rains in Chennai and surroundings between December 2 and 4 owing to cyclone Michaung.

Describing it as a disaster suffered by not just Chennai and adjoining areas, but the whole of Tamil Nadu, Stalin referred to the contributions made by the people to the CMPRF to help the affected people to wriggle out of the devastation caused by the cyclone and said, "I extend my thanks to the contributors. It is essential to mobilize additional financial resources to recover from the disaster."

Remarking that it was imperative for every section of the society to contribute in whatever way it could to the constructive efforts of the government, the CM said, "I request you to contribute generously for the CMPRF. To begin with, I am contributing a month's salary of mine towards the Chief Minsiter's Public Relief Fund."

Stalin also appealed to all MPs and MLAs in the state to also contribute for the CMPRF.

Govt constitutes IAS officer's committee to distribute donated relief materials

Meanwhile, the state government constituted a committee comprising IAS officers to distribute relief materials received from donors.

A release issued by the state government in this regard said that several NGOs have come forward to donate food, clothes and other relief materials to the flood affected people. To make arrangements to dispatch and distribute such collected relief materials, a team comprising IAS officers has been constituted. Hence, NGOs coming forward to donate relief materials are advised to communicate the information to the whatsapp number 7397766651, the release added.