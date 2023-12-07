Chennai Floods: Rajnath Singh conducts aerial survey, meets Stalin

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is conducted an aerial survey in Chennai to assess damages caused by torrential rains due to cyclone Michaung.



Rajnath was accompanied by Minister of State L Murugan. The Union Minister was welcomed by BJP state chief Annamalai. TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena

Rajnath Singh after conducting the survey met Chief Minister MK Stalin, and later on will be view a visual presentation of how the TN government tackled the calamity and provided relief materials at the Secretariat.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclone and heavy inundation.

The state government has already sought an interim Central relief of Rs 5,060 crore.

