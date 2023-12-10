Chennai floods: 'Enhance flood relief aid from Rs 6000 to Rs 12000'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the Tamil Nadu government should enhance the flood relief assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 to each family in Chennai and three neighbouring districts, which faced the wrath of cyclonic storm Michaung.

He demanded Rs 25,000 in addition to the flood relief fund to 5,000 families in Manali, Manali Pudur and Ernavoor, who were affected due to oil leakage that mixed with rainwater.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said the compensation announced by the government is not sufficient for the people affected by the cyclonic storm Michaung triggered heavy downpour.

The present situation indicates that it would take 15 days for the people in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts to return to work. Hece, the compensation should be doubled. And the relief aid should be extended to all the families in these districts.

Referring to the oil leak from industries that mixed with stagnated rainwater in Ernavur, Manali and Manali Pudur, the former CM said that the government should announce Rs 25,000 as compensation in addition to the flood relief for the families living in these areas.

He further said the measures should be taken at war footing measures to remove the oil waste and drain the rainwater from the residential areas.

Palaniswami demanded the government to announce compensation for crop damages in north and central districts.

While Rs 25,000 should be announced as compensation per acre standing crop damaged in the rains in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts, the government should extend compensation of Rs 17,000 (per acre) for damaged crops in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts