Chennai Floods: CMWSSB collects 600 samples of drinking water in residential areas to check water quality

CHENNAI: At least 600 samples of drinking water were collected daily in the residential areas of Chennai to check the quality of water, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said on Friday.

The department has distributed drinking water to those who have been affected due to cyclone Michaung.

To provide quality drinking water for the residents of Chennai, the water samples collection increased to 600 from 300 and tested at the laboratory by the Metro water board.

In addition, chlorine tablets have been provided to the residents in the inundated areas and advised to use boiled water for drinking especially during the monsoon season, stated a release.

The drinking water is being supplied through 444 truck lorries to the people living in flood-affected areas and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board on December 7 and water relief is provided for the relief camps in Chennai Corporation. Also, the drinking water supply through the pipeline has been provided without any interruption across the city.

A total of 116 super suction machines have been installed in inundated areas and other machines, including jet rodders used to remove clogs in the sewer pipelines in 263 places where rainwater has accumulated.

At present, the stagnated rainwater is pumped out by motors.

It is noted that 325 sewage pumping stations with 179 generators are functional round the clock, the statement further added.

Those who require drinking water shall reach out to 1916 and 044-4567 4567.

The board has made arrangements to provide drinking water free of cost.