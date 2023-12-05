Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Dec 2023 3:16 PM GMT
Chennai Floods: 6000 cusecs to be discharged from Chembarambakkam
Representative image

CHENNAI: While Chennai is reeling under floods of the 2015 proportions, the State government has planned to discharge 6000 cusecs water from Chembarambakkam reservoir raising fears of another phase of intense flooding.

Authorities say that this decision was taken since the water level of the reservoir - with a maximum capacity of 24 feet - has touched 23.45 feet, like in 2015.

Chennai was brought to a standstill due heavy rainfall and flooding for the past couple of days owing to cyclone Michaung. The capital city has not even started to limp on its way back to normalcy.

On Monday morning, 6000 cusecs of water was discharged from Chembarambakkam reservoir, it was later increased to 8000 cusecs. The amount of water discharge was halved on Tuesday with just 4000 cusecs being released. The discharge is expected to jump back to 6000 cusecs on Tuesday evening.

Online Desk

