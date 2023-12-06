Chennai Floods: 60 percent inundated areas back to normalcy

CHENNAI: Almost 60 percent of inundated areas returned to normalcy, and steps are being taken to drain out the water from many areas including Velachery, Madipakkam, Perungudi and Puzhuthivakam, which was marooned, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. He flagged off 300 mobile medical camps for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts for the people impacted during the recent intense spells due to cyclone Michaung.

"Usually during the monsoon season from December 1 to 5, the city receives 5 cm of rainfall. Whereas this year we have received heavy rainfall like previous years. Nungambakkam recorded 58 cm of rainfall and Meenambakkam 50 cm in the last five days. It is noted that the capital city has recorded 29 percent excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon season so far. The city is gradually returning to normalcy and people are being recused from low-lying areas," said Subramanian.



The surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake was reduced from 6,000 cusecs to 4,000 cusecs on Wednesday. So, the water level in Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar is also decreased. The rainwater is expected to reduce from the inundated areas slowly. The state government has appointed ministers to monitor the situation in four districts.

"Food and other essential things are being distributed to the people in the affected areas through 200 boats in the city. The NDRF team rescued the residents and those who are willing shall stay in the relief centers. Also, fishermen volunteered to rescue people across the city," stated the minister.

Meanwhile, as the monsoon disease is likely to spike, mobile medical camps are arranged for four districts. Also, there are 160 health camps set up in Chennai from morning to evening for a week. The government hospitals, including Omandurar, Stanley, RGGGH and Kilpauk, have thousands of beds available.

In addition, the dengue cases have been under control. However, the mosquito breeding is likely to surge. So, people are advised to take caution and remove the stagnated rainwater in their houses. The Chennai Corporation carried out mosquito eradication drive in the city.