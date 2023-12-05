Chennai ‘escaped’ cyclone Michaung fury because of Rs 4,000 infra works: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the state capital 'escaped' the fury of cyclone Michaung because of the flood mitigation works undertaken to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore in his regime and the coordinated relief works undertaken during the floods.

Stalin also said that the state government would seek Rs 5,000 crore for flood relief and repatriation from the union government.

Talking to media persons at Greater Chennai Corporation after inspecting relief works in the city and distributing relief material to people accommodated at Kannappar Thidal relief camp in the city, Stalin referred to the flood mitigation works executed in the city to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore based on the recommendation of 'Thiruppugal' committee and said that compared to the past, the flood impact has been reduced a great deal despite the state capital receiving historically unprecedented rains.

"In 2015, during the previous regime, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered 29.4cm and 34.5cm rainfall in 24 hours. Now, during cyclone Michaung, the rainfall level was very very very high. Perungudi and Meenambakkam registered 44cm and 43cm rainfall, respectively in 36 hours. It is very very high, " the CM pointed out.

"Michaung cyclone did not cross quickly. It brought torrential downpour to Chennai for two days because of slow movement. Hence, Chennai has witnessed the level of flooding never seen in the past. Though such flooding was witnessed, precautionary measures and immediate relief works undertaken by the government have reduced life loss and other problems to a great extent," the CM added.

199 people died in 2015; only seven now: I don't want to politicize: CM

"In 2015, 199 people died during the floods. This time, more rainfall has been recorded, but only seven people have died. Even this must not have happened. I am worried because of it, " Stalin noted, citing the fatal wall collapse in Chengalpet and an accident near Guru Nanak college.

Reacting to a specific query on Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami blaming the government for the flooding, Stalin said, "I don't want to politicise. Since he (EPS) is repeatedly saying this, let me clarify. Well-planned execution of infrastructure development works to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore have only helped Chennai escape the impact of the torrential rains never seen in the last 47 years. They did not do anything during their tenure. But the DMK has done it."

Claiming that the flood water was draining fast now, the CM attributed earlier slow draining to high tide in the mouth of Cooum and Adyar rivers earlier and said that as much as one lakh cusecs of water flowed in the Adyar River when Chembarambakkam was opened without plan in 2015, but the water discharge was maintained at 8,000 cusecs maximum despite unprecedented rains this time.

"What happened then was artificial flooding. This is natural flooding. But, the precautionary measures of the govt and planned discharge from Chembarambakkam in advance have helped manage the heavy floods to a great deal."

Alleging that relief works were started only after four days in 2015, but the works began yesterday (Monday) during cyclone Michaung and they are going on in full swing from today (Tuesday), the CM assured that everything would be rectified in a week maximum and hence he has deployed so many ministers and officers for field work.

Asked if the government had sought relief funds from the GoI, the CM pointed to the devastation and said, "We will write to the union government today seeking Rs 5,000 crore for flood relief and reparations. DMK MPs will raise it in the Parliament today (DMK leader T R Baalu did it in the Lok Sabha during zero hour today).

On whether the government would distribute flood relief, the CM said, "We have started (damage) assessment to an extent. We have sought funds. Let's see what they (GoI) are offering. We will also use our funds and extend whatever support we can."