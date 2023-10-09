Chennai-Dubai flight delayed following technical snag on Sunday night

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Dubai Air India flight was delayed following a technical snag on Sunday night.

The Air India flight to Dubai was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 172 passengers at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The passengers were waiting to board the flight after completing all the checks and then the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC.

Later, the passengers were informed that the flight would take off at 8 p.m. Then, it was announced that it would be delayed to 9 pm.

The passengers who lost their temper started to argue with the airline staff at the counter, and then at 10 pm, the flight departed to Dubai from Chennai Airport after a delay of three hours.