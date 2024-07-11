Chennai: Drinking water supply to be suspended in five zones for 36 hours due to Metro Rail works; check details here

CHENNAI: Due to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction works, the drinking water supply will be suspended in zones 5, 6, 8, 9, and 10, from July 12 10 a.m. 2024 to July 13 6 p.m. 2024.

The connection works for the metro line construction on the Purasaiwalkam Main Road in Zone 5 would impact the pipeline carrying drinking water from Kilpauk Water Treatment Plant. Thus, the water supply in parts of Thiruvika Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam zones would be suspended.

The supply will be suspended in Purasaiwalkam, Periyamet, Sowcarpet, George Town, Muthialpet, Walltax Road, Egmore, Chintadripet, Pudupet, Chepauk, Kondithope, and Otteri. Ayanavaram, Sembium, and Perambur in zone 6, Kilpauk, Villivakkam, and Kellys in zone 8, Tiruvallikeni in zone 9, and T Nagar and Saidapet in zone 10 would not have water supply during the said period.

The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has urged the public to store adequate drinking water and contact the metro water helpline at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in for water supply in case of emergency purposes by registering the address. Drinking water is provided by tanks to unconnected areas and low-lying areas as usual without any interruption.