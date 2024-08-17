Chennai doctors cancel OPD services, join protest against Kolkata horror

CHENNAI: The medical college students and doctors in Chennai joined the protest in solidarity with the medicos across the country who are protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate trainee from RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata in the early hours of 9 August 2024.

After the Indian Medical Association declared nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine on Saturday, students gathered in large numbers at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Royapettah Government Hospital to protest against the incident.

The students cancelled the out-patient services and operation theatre services at several government hospitals, while many private hospitals have also joined the row.

The emergency services and casualties are being attended.

IMA had stated that the crime situation was handled shabbily by the college authorities and the police investigations stalled after the first day.

The medical students who were in protest were attacked as well.

"Doctors especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession.

It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses.

Both physical assaults and crimes are a result of indifference and insensitivity of the concerned authorities to the needs of doctors, nurses and other healthcare worker, " the association stated.

Apollo Hospitals also issued a statement flagging the need for a strict zero-tolerance policy for any form of violence or abuse against doctors.

"This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the challenges our community faces and underscores the urgent need for collective action in upholding the values that define our profession, " it stated.

Be Well Hospitals also condemned the brutal crime in Kolkata and said that it stands united with the IMA and requested the patients to kindly cooperate during this period.

The Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) also shared its moral support to the cause and said that in order to gain the support of the nation, it considers the appeal of IMA, which has long term positive implications even for the clinical psychologists regarding safety and security.

Clinical psychologists also called for withdrawal of out patient services other than psychiatric emergencies on Saturday.