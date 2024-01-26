Chennai railway division of Southern Railway records total revenue of Rs 3236.56 crores during the financial year

CHENNAI: The Chennai railway division of Southern Railway recorded an increase of 4.7 percent revenue registering a total revenue of Rs 3236.56 crores till December 31, (2023- 24), over corresponding period of last year, said the Southern Railway divisional railway manager, B Vishwanath Eerya during the Chennai division Republic day celebrations held at the RPF ground, Ayanavaram on Friday.

As many as 1.15 Million passengers travel every day in Chennai division. The division has achieved loading performance of 7.413 Million tonnes in the financial year 2023-24 till December 2023.

Three Vande Bharat trains have been introduced thus far in the current financial year: Dr MGR Central – Coimbatore, Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli, and the Dr. MGR Central – Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express services, the GM said recalling the increasing patronage for southern railway operated trains.

As part of the digital India mission, 130 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) have been in operation, and mobile UTS booking is becoming more popular. By July 2024, the installation of an additional CCTV surveillance system at 128 stations will be finished.

In response to passenger demand, battery-operated car services were introduced in Tambaram and Chengalpattu. During the current financial year, 24 stations saw the opening of 28 new catering outlets. The Arakkonam – Chengalpattu single line section's sectional speed has been raised from 90 kmph to 110 kmph. The Arakkonam – Jolarpettai segment now travels at a sectional speed of 130 kmph instead of 110.

In 2023–2024, RPF personnel saved the lives of 15 travellers and 249 children who had run away or been abandoned. A Digital Radiography System that will be installed shortly at DRH/AJJ and renovations to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Arakkonam have been approved for a total of Rs.99.70 lakhs, he added.