Chennai division of SR to increase awareness on stone pelting on trains

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has reported 78 incidents of stone pelting over Chennai Division in the last year and 76 persons have been arrested.

In the current year, Railway protection force have registered 15 cases and 20 persons have been arrested.

The division has increased its awareness against stone pelting on trains after few incidents of pelting stones in express trains has been reported recently. Pelting stones on trains is a criminal offence under sections 153 & 154 of Railway Act 1989.

On Saturday stone pelting was reported on Train No. 22675, Cholan Express between Mailam and Perani stations and 3 offenders were arrested.

Most of the offenders in cases of stone pelting are children who throws stone as a part of game.

Apart from being vigil, RPF counsels the children and their parents and posters and pamphlets have been distributed to the public and passengers to make them aware of the consequences of stone pelting on trains and its repercussions on passenger safety.

Passengers are also requested to report incidents in the railway helpline 139.