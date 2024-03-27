Chennai division of Southern Railway collects fine of Rs 5 lakh misusing alarm chains

CHENNAI: In Chennai Division of Southern railway during the year 2023 as many as 917 defaulters were prosecuted under the provisions of Railway Act, 1989 and Rs 5,76,905 was collected as fines for misusing alarm chains in trains.

In 2024, till date 173 defaulters have been prosecuted and Rs 56,600 has been fined. Chennai division informs passengers to use the alarm chain only in case of emergencies.

Alarm chains are provided in trains as an emergency system in case of serious emergencies like medical or for safety and security concerns.

To raise awareness of alarm chain pulling, railway authorities have started putting signs in conspicuous places and announcing things at stations on a regular basis.

Southern Railway, through a press release informs that many instances of pulling the alarm chain has occurred when the relatives or friends of the passengers accompanied them and could not deboard the train before departure.

Pulling of alarm chain without reasonable and sufficient cause is an offence under Section 141 of Indian Railways Act, 1989, punishable with Rs 1000 fine or imprisonment up to one year or both.

In case of any emergency passengers could seek the help of a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) of the concerned coach or contact helpline 139 or register their grievance through RailMadad mobile/ Web App, which is a one-stop solution for all rail-related complaints and grievances, added the statement.