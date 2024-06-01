Chennai-Delhi flights cancelled due to shortage of passengers on June 1

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Delhi flights was cancelled due to a shortage of passengers on Saturday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Delhi was scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 8.05 am and the same flight was scheduled to depart to Delhi at 9.05 pm.

Both flights had very few bookings and the officials cancelled the flights due to a shortage of passengers.

However, the passengers were not affected due to the cancellation of the flights and all of them were informed earlier regarding the cancellation.

Airport sources said that the people are avoiding travel to Delhi due to the extreme heat here for the past two days.