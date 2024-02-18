Chennai-Delhi flight cancelled following a technical snag

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Delhi flight was cancelled following a technical snag on Saturday. The Air India flight to Delhi was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 146 passengers on Saturday morning. When the passengers were about to board the flight the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC. Soon the engineering team rushed to the spot and tried to rectify the fault but since they could not sort out the issue the flight was cancelled. The passengers were shifted to Indigo Airlines flight and Air India flight which departed to Delhi in the evening. Meanwhile, another Air India flight to Delhi was delayed since the flight which was supposed to arrive from Dubai was delayed following a technical snag. The flight was supposed to depart to Delhi at 6 am and on Saturday but it departed at 9.30 am after a delay of more than three hours.