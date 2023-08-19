Chennai-Delhi Air India flight cancelled due to tech snag on Saturday

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Delhi Air India flight was cancelled due to a technical snag on Saturday.

The Air India flight to Delhi was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 147 passengers at 10 am. The passengers arrived at the airport after completing all the checkups they were waiting to board the flight.

However, it was announced that the flight will be delayed due to a technical snag and the passengers were made to stay in the waiting hall. Since the fault could not be rectified till noon, the airlines announced that the flight would take off at 2 pm.

Later, since there were no updates even after 2 pm the passengers lost their temper and started to argue with the staff at the Air India counter. Then the airlines announced that the flight was cancelled and all the passengers were sent to Delhi on the Indigo and Vistara Airlines flight which was scheduled in the evening and night.