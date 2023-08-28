Chennai court issues arrest warrant to film director RK Selvamani

CHENNAI: The XV Metropolitan Magistrate Court, George Town on Monday issued an non-bailable arrest warrant to film director RK Selvamani, who did not appear for the defamation suit hearing and adjourned the hearing to September 22.



Hearing a defamation suit filed by film financier Mukund Chand Bothra, the XV Metropolitan Magistrate court in Georgetown has issued an non-bailable arrest warrant against RK Selvamani, film director and husband of Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja.

During the course of the hearing, RK Selvamani failed to appear for trial on Monday and even the lawyers did not appear on his behalf.

Earlier in 2016, RK Selvamani and former Congress MLA Arul Anbarasu gave an interview to a TV channel.

At that time, Selvamani made several critical comments about financier Mukund Chand Bothra.

Subsequently, Bothra filed a defamation suit against them in Georgetown court. After Bothra's death, the case is being pursued by his son Gagan Bothra.